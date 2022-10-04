‘Slandered And Maligned’: Trump Defends Herschel Walker Against Allegations He Paid For Abortion

Former President Donald Trump defended Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker on Tuesday against a recent report that the candidate paid for a woman to undergo an abortion.

The Daily Beast published an article Monday alleging that Walker paid $575 for a woman to undergo an abortion, then signed and sent her a “get well” card in 2009. The outlet reportedly obtained a receipt for the alleged abortion and a bank deposit receipt with a $700 check given to her by Walker.

The former president claimed Walker, who he endorsed in September 2021, is being “slandered” by the media and Democrats.

“Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats, Interestingly, I’ve heard many horrible things about his opponent, Raphael Warnock, things that nobody should be talking about, so we don’t,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt that he is correct. They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future, just as he had athletic greatness in his past.”

“It’s very important for our Country and the Great State of Georgia that Herschel Walker wins this Election,” he continued. “With all that Herschel has accomplished, when you come from Georgia, and you see the name Herschel Walker when voting, it will be very hard to resist. Don’t!”

Donald Trump weighs in on Truth Social, defending Herschel Walker and attacking the media/Democrats (though not Herschel Walker’s conservative son who made even more explosive allegations) #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/9DVAeat2wn — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) October 4, 2022

Walker said Monday that he will sue The Daily Beast over the story. He also claimed that Daily Beast political reporter Roger Sollenberger, who wrote the report, is a “repugnant hatchet job” attempting to slander him by spreading lies about himself and his family. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Says Herschel Walker Only Got The GOP Nomination Because He’s Black)

“This is a flat-out lie—and I deny this in the strongest possible terms. This is another repugnant hatchet job from a democrat activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started,” tweeted Walker. “He’s harassed friends of mine, asking if I fathered their children. He’s called my children ‘secret’ because I didn’t want to use them as campaign props in a political campaign.”

“Now, they’re using an anonymous source to further slander me,” he added. “They will do anything to hold onto power. I [sic] planning to sue the Daily Beast for this defamatory lie. It will be filed tomorrow morning.”

Walker’s son, Christian, criticized his father in a series of tweets Monday, accusing him of being an absent father and cheating on his wives. He also alleged that Walker threatened to kill his family, which forced them to move away.