Watch Tulsi Gabbard Demonstrate Her Deadly Marksmanship Skills

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard demonstrated her marksmanship with firearms during a shooting event in a Tuesday Instagram post.

Gabbard showed off her shooting skills in a competition with the Tactical Games. Footage first showed her running through a maze of barrels and shooting several targets with her handgun. She appeared to participate in a shooting competition with other shooters.

“Slow is smooth, smooth is fast,” Gabbard wrote. “Dusting off the cobwebs and gaining new skills. Thanks to @thetacticalgames @thayer.nick for an incredible day of training, and @recon_ro for the pictures!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulsi Gabbard (@tulsigabbard)

The first photographs show Gabbard picking up bullets and loading her firearm while wearing shooting gear and ear muffs. She is shown running to different locations around the barrels and opening fire and successfully hitting the targets. A separate shot showed her lying flat on her belly on grass shooting with a rifle. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Fills In For Tucker, Drops Uncomfortable Truths About The Security State)

The Tactical Games are shooting competitions in order for people to “test the skills and readiness of tactical athletes from all backgrounds,” according to its website. It also allows competition shooters, military members, and civilians “to compete against the best in the world to find weaknesses and test gear in the most stressful environment a competition can offer.”

Gabbard served two tours in the Middle East and is currently a Major in the Army National Guard. She served as a field medical unit specialist in a 12-month tour at Logistical Support Area Anaconda in Iraq and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.

During her 2020 presidential run, she supported banning modern sporting rifles and standard capacity magazines, as well as implementing universal background checks.