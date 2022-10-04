Whoopi Goldberg Says Herschel Walker Only Got The GOP Nomination Because He’s Black

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Tuesday that Republican Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker got the Republican nomination because of his race.

The panel criticized Walker after an anonymous source told The Daily Beast on Monday that he allegedly paid $575 for a woman to get an abortion in 2009 and then signed and gave her a “get well” card. Goldberg said Republicans in Georgia nominated him because of his skin color rather than his qualifications.

“They didn’t even try to find somebody who was at least had the idea of how to take care of the people of Georgia,” Goldberg said. “They just said get somebody black in there. Who do you know? Oh, yeah, get him. And that’s what they did. I mean how else can you explain it?”

WATCH:

“It’s incredibly insulting to African American voters,” co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in.

Goldberg then said that primary voters chose Walker over Gary Black, the Agriculture Commissioner of Georgia, because former President Donald Trump endorsed him. Walker won the Georgia Republican primary by a landslide when he garnered 68% of the vote, while Black came in second with 13%. (RELATED: ‘Flat-Out Lie’: Herschel Walker Speaks Out On Reports He Paid For His Girlfriend’s Abortion)

“Every time he says ‘chose him,’ you go a little further over the corner,” Goldberg continued. “A little further over the edge.”

Hostin then recited a legal note that Walker stated he is always accountable for his actions. He also denied allegations of threatening his ex-girlfriends, saying they are “made up” and “not the truth.”

Walker said Monday that he will sue The Daily Beast over their publication of the abortion report. The outlet said they obtained a $575 receipt for the abortion, the card and a bank deposit receipt with a $700 check given to the woman from Walker. The Republican candidate said the report is a “flat-out lie” and a “repugnant hatchet job from a Democrat activist.”

“This is a flat-out lie—and I deny this in the strongest possible terms,” Walker said Monday. “This is another repugnant hatchet job from a Democrat activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started. He’s harassed friends of mine, asking if I fathered their children. He’s called my children ‘secret’ because I didn’t want to use them as campaign props in a political campaign. Now, they’re using an anonymous source to slander me. They will do anything to hold onto power. It’s disgusting, gutter politics.”