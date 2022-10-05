Blake Bortles Announces His Retirement From Pro Football

Veteran quarterback Blake Bortles has retired from the National Football League.

During an interview on “Pardon My Take” on Wednesday, Bortles announced that he has “quietly” retired from professional football.

After being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars third overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bortles spent five seasons as the Jags’ franchise quarterback. His best season came during the 2017-2018 NFL season, when he nearly led Jacksonville to their first ever Super Bowl appearance. In the 2018 AFC Championship, Tom Brady heroically led the Patriots in a fourth quarter comeback to eliminate Bortles’ Jaguars 24-20.

Bortles’ professional career peaked at that moment, but a viral video of Bortles during an interview years beforehand won him over lifelong fans.

During a 2015 interview with Barstool Sports, Bortles’ nonchalant attitude helped create for some quotes that will stand the test of time. When asked what he’d be doing with his life if not playing football, Bortles famously said, “working construction, rippin’ cigs,” among other things.

Blake Bortles has officially retired. Legend. ⛵️⛵️⛵️ pic.twitter.com/iDGO9Oq6rj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 5, 2022

Seeing a side of Bortles that was non-intentionally funny made it hard for anyone to not like him. The viral interview made him appear as a relatable guy that is very down to Earth, despite his stature as a professional football quarterback. (RELATED: ‘Disinformation’: Antonio Brown’s Bizarre Response To Naked Pool Video)

After having a successful six season NFL career, his fans will miss him as he heads into his next venture in life.