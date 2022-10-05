Chris Cuomo’s New Show ‘Cuomo’ Bombs In The Ratings, Loses To Reruns And Cartoons Among 25-54s

Chris Cuomo’s new primetime show on NewsNation, ‘Cuomo,’ bombed in ratings Monday and lost to cartoons and rerun shows in a top demographic for advertisers.

Cuomo garnered 147,000 total viewers Monday as he returned to primetime television after CNN terminated him in December, the New York Post reported, citing numbers released by Nielsen Media Research. In the 25-54-year-old demographic, Cuomo only reeled in 8,000 total viewers.

His ratings in the 25-54 demo were lower than the 7 p.m. program that aired an hour before his show, as well as several cartoon and rerun programs, including “Spongebob,” “Seinfeld,” “The Office” and “Bob’s Burgers,” the outlet reported. Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show, which also airs at 8 p.m., attained 20 times the number of views that Cuomo received Monday night.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes earned just over 1.4 million viewers for “All In,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper had a viewership of 814,000 and Newsmax’s Eric Bolling garnered 151,000 viewers for “The Balance” Monday night, all topping Cuomo, the NY Post reported.

The NewsNation host made a return to primetime television after CNN fired him in 2021 for his involvement covering for his brother, former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after 11 women accused him of sexual assault. Chris’ former employer suspended him “indefinitely” in November 2021 after the New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts indicating he attempted to obtain information on his brother’s accusers through media contacts and helped prepare for Andrew’s public response. (RELATED: Chris Cuomo Denies Contacting Media To Cover Up His Brother’s Scandal)

The New York Times then reported in February 2022 that CNN executives learned of allegations that Cuomo had sexually assaulted a young temp while employed at ABC News in 2011. The accuser, identified as “Jane Doe,” alleged Cuomo asked her for sex after inviting her to meet so he could give her career advice.

NewsNation announced Cuomo’s employment with the network in July, saying they planned for him to host a primetime show in the fall. The announcement followed reports that NewsNation President Michael Corn, a former co-worker of Cuomo’s at ABC News, was in the process of hiring the former CNN anchor.