Hot Mic Catches POTUS: ‘Nobody F*cks With A Biden’

President Joe Biden was caught cursing on a hot mic Wednesday during a visit Florida to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian.

Biden made the comment while speaking with an unidentified individual after a joint press conference with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Thanks for everything, thanks for coming down. We appreciate,” the man told Biden, who seemingly acknowledged the man’s gratitude thanks before delivering his odd and profane response.

“No one fucks with a Biden,” the president appeared to say.

“Yeah, you’re goddamn right,” the man answered as the two laughed.

Biden was in Florida to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian, which has killed over 100 people. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Want To Die’: Woman Says She Put Her 3-Month-Old Baby In Plastic Bin As Hurricane Flooding Reached Attic)

The president was met at the Fort Myers airport by Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and several officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

On Wednesday, Biden extended the federal emergency relief he enacted on Sept. 29 “at 100 percent of the total eligible costs” for another 30 days, according to Fox News. The package will provide funds to remove debris and implement “emergency protective measures.”

Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 storm that brought storm surges and high winds causing mass destruction across Fort Myers, Naples and neighboring communities. Hundreds of thousands have been left without power in the storm’s wake, while nearly 2,000 people had to be rescued, CNN reported.