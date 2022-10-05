Morgan Wallen Issues Major Announcement About Texas Show Following HARDY Bus Crash

Country music icon Morgan Wallen issued a statement Tuesday via Instagram Stories regarding his upcoming show in Arlington, Texas.

Wallen explained he will still be playing the sold-out show at Arlington’s Global Life Field on Oct. 8, but his close friend and special guest HARDY will not be in attendance. HARDY was involved in a bus crash in the early hours of Sunday along with three other individuals. All were treated for “significant injuries,” Wallen said.

Three of those aboard the bus were released from the hospital and “ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks,” he continued. During the Instagram video, Wallen asked fans to say prayers and send love and support for the bus driver, Ricky, who remains in the hospital and is reportedly still “not in the clear” yet.

Wallen noted he was so excited to have HARDY and his team be part of his first ever stadium show, but it was more important the singer survived the crash. He also reported country music singer Ernest will be filling in for HARDY, which the latter musician confirmed in an Instagram post. (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Embraces Fan Arrested While Wearing His Mugshot)

Support acts and fans for Wallen have dealt with a number of injuries and incidents throughout his enormous “Dangerous” tour. In July, Kameron Marlowe fell off the stage and into the pit while performing his hit-song “Burn ‘Em All.” Wallen has stopped his show on two occasions, once to help out fans in distress and another time to kick out fans fighting in the crowd.