‘Run Like A Third-World Country’: Tucker Carlson, Louisiana AG Dub New Orleans A US ‘Murder Capital’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry of Louisiana sounded off on the crime rate in New Orleans, Louisiana, Wednesday evening.

“New Orleans has got to be one of the coolest cities in the world, it’s just not like other places. The word unique is overused, but New Orleans really is. So, people love to go…Hard to go there now, particularly the French Quarter. It’s just too dangerous, and that’s a factual statement. New Orleans now has the highest per capita murder rate of any city in the United States,” Carlson said before playing a local news report about the city’s murder rate. (RELATED: ‘Her Arm Was Severed From Her Body’: Police Say Carjackers Killed 73-Year-Old Grandmother By Dragging Her With Car)

“This is an emergency. There’s no bigger. It’s even worse than global warming or Covid. People are dying at a greater rate than any other place in the United States,” Carlson said after the video played. “So if you’re in charge of New Orleans, you would respond immediately.”

Carlson played video of Democratic Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans dismissing the crime stats, even as violent crime spiked in the city in the midst of a manpower crisis in the police department.

WATCH:

“I do not embrace that at all. I don’t embrace it because…the data…It’s not based on what’s actually happening,” Cantrell said.

The murder rate increased by 46% from 2021 to 2022, according to WDSU.com, which noted the city also was the “murder capital” of the country in the mid-1990s.

“As attorney general seven years ago, back when Mitch Landrieu was the mayor, I called this problem. New Orleans was headed down this road, both him and this mayor refused to address the problems in the city,” Landry told Carlson. “We’ve got a police department that is severely both underfunded and undermanned. And the statistics are real. This is not like shoplifting statistics. This is not like small crimes. These are real people that are dying in the city of New Orleans. And it affects our economy. And it affects New Orleans. The place is being run like a third world country. And we don’t deserve that.”

Landry cited some of the city’s problems were due to a consent decree that gave the Justice Department control over the city’s police force.

“One of the biggest problems we’re having is that the city is under a federal consent decree. You know, right now in America, the three cities with the highest homicide rate are all under federal consent decrees,” Landry said. “Federal consent decrees are basically a federal takeover of your – or that city’s –police department.”

Landry blasted Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards for not doing more to address crime in New Orleans.

“The one thing in Louisiana, we have one of the most powerful executive departments in the country,” Landry said. “The governor is extremely powerful. He has the ability to bend that city to his will and he just doesn’t.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.