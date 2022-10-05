Basketball Player Named ‘Ho You Fat’ Drains A Three And Sportscaster Is Worried About His Twitter Mentions

A French basketball player is going viral for his rather interesting name, and one sportscaster told listeners not to “tweet” at him after saying his name during a match.

Footage of an ESPN sportscaster using Steeve Ho You Fat’s name went viral Wednesday after he announced, “Ho You Fat with the three. Yes I just said that. That is that man’s name. Don’t tweet at me.” While everyone in the world of sports was focused on some dudes called Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the digital world can’t get enough of Ho You Fat, Fox News reported.

Announcer: “[Steeve] Ho You Fat with the three. Yes I just said that. That is that man’s name. Don’t tweet at me.” He’s just doing his job 🤣pic.twitter.com/J1nXjxZtYv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 5, 2022

Steeve Ho You Fat, 34, was born in Cayenne, French Guiana, and has been a professional basketball player for French teams since 2008. He jumped off the bench Wednesday to play for Metropolitans 92 against the G League Ignite before ESPN captured the iconic video, Sporting News noted. (RELATED: ESPN Analysts Can’t Stop Yelling In Heated Debate Over Two All-Time Baseball Greats)

As he went viral, Ho You Fat hopped on the bandwagon of comedy that has erupted over his name. He posted on his Instagram Stories that it “looks like they really want that jersey,” evidently talking about his own jersey. He’s not wrong: people all over Twitter are demanding they get a Ho You Fat jersey. One user even wrote, “I NEED A HO YOU FAT JERSEY NOW!” — and quite frankly, I do too.