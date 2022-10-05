Supreme Court Ditches Massachusetts Gun Law

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on Monday did away with a Massachusetts gun law concentrated on individuals obtaining a firearm license, dealing its second blow to gun control after rejecting a New York concealed carry law in June.

The case, Morin v. Lyver, centered around plaintiff Alfred Morin, who was prohibited from obtaining a new firearm license due to his two out-of-state convictions for weapons possession, the New York Post reported. Massachusetts law sets heavy limitations on the purchase and possession of firearms if the would-be owner was previously convicted of nonviolent misdemeanors, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Police Arrest Texas Man In Connection With Bomb Hoax At Northeastern University)

After reviewing the law, SCOTUS chose to vacate the regulation, the court order stated. The court then remanded the legislation to the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit for further consideration, referencing the June ruling of New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn., Inc. v. Bruen.

In the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association., Inc. v. Bruen, SCOTUS struck down a New York State law that called for individuals to show “proper cause” before acquiring a concealed carry permit. The decision came after Rensselaer County, New York, residents Robert Nash and Brandon Koch were denied concealed carry permits after they failed to satisfy the state’s “proper cause” requirement when seeking to carry a firearm in public for general self-defense, according to the SCOTUS file.

“After reviewing the Anglo-American history of public carry, the Court concludes that respondents have not met their burden to identify an American tradition justifying New York’s proper-cause requirement,” Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the court’s 6-3 majority opinion in June.