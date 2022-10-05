‘They Know The Jig Is Up’: The Five Reacts To Media Melting Down Over Musk’s Acquisition Of Twitter

Fox News’ “The Five” discussed the media reaction to Elon Musk’s renewed interest in purchasing Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“I think they used the phrase ‘effect.’ but you know what they mean. It is a value neutral term but you know what they are talking about. They tell you that they know the jig is up, right?” co-host Greg Gutfeld said about the media’s reactions. “They’re like squatters who realize the owner is coming back to their house and that they better cover up the rug stains, you know, with furniture and get the heck out. That is what is happening right now. I think they do realize they had a run on this thing.” (RELATED: Twitter Suspends Daily Caller Reporter Over Article On Promoting Transgenderism To Preschoolers)

Multiple members of the media melted down on the social media site after Musk announced Tuesday he would go through with the purchase, with many retweeting or citing a thread by NBC reporter Ben Collins. Twitter announced its intention to complete the sale Wednesday, according to Fox Business.

“They are very selfish because they got what they wanted out of this deal with Twitter. They already got Biden elected, right, through their self-censorship,” Gutfeld said. “So it’s like you guys should be happy and walk away knowing that you stole an election by basically manipulating the social media networks and these tech titans to do what you want.”

Many employees of Twitter are planning to leave the company should Musk’s deal to purchase the site go through, the New York Times reported.

“What is so amazing about this is that everyone on the left is screaming, ‘oh, my gosh, it will affect the election,’ quotes like ‘be afraid they will reshape the election’. It is so typical of the democracy on the left that everything they are afraid of happening they have already done,” Judge Jeanine Pirro said, going on to discuss comments by Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden about social media censorship that allegedly affected the 2020 presidential election.

“But now they are saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, free speech, we can’t have free speech.’ And it shows you how quickly the left has moved its agenda,” Pirro said. “Where we had to fight and say, ‘hey, it is a good thing, freedom of speech is a good thing.’ People are saying, “oh, no, it is wrong.” People are able to say things.’ It is hypocrisy that is so obvious and the employees are freaked out. What are they saving, they are living the show succession themselves and trying to figure out who’s going to work and who’s not going to work and cue the layoffs and all that. Well, you know what, maybe people deserve to be laid off.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

