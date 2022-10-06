‘Trying To Bury The Story’: Fox Panel Questions Potential Charges Against Hunter Biden

A former U.S. Attorney said reports of potential federal charges against Hunter Biden didn’t “make sense” on Fox’s “The Story” Thursday.

“So much of it doesn’t make sense, Martha, and I will tell you why,” Brett Tolman, the executive director of Right on Crime, told host Martha MacCallum. “Let’s take, for example, the alleged leaking and potential felony charges. The only time that would apply is if they were leaking actual material or information that was conveyed to the grand jury.” (RELATED: Senate Republicans Demand Special Protections For US Attorney Investigating Hunter Biden)

Federal agents reportedly believe that sufficient evidence exists to charge Hunter Biden with violations of federal tax and gun laws, according to the Washington Post. Fox News host Bret Baier noted the absence of discussion about Biden’s business dealings with foreign governments.

WATCH:

“We have not heard from the U.S. Attorney’s office, we have not heard from the Justice Department, that’s not surprising…The timing seems like it works if they are going to make a decision (about) whether to go forward with charges or not,” Baier said. “Not in this article… the foreign agent registry, the FARA possibilities, the things he was doing with foreign countries…that is not in here. What is in here…lying on a gun registration form and also tax charges.”

“The foreign government connection, which is really the big tie to President Biden, and how that would possibly impact his interaction with China, his interactions with other countries. That’s not in this article, and that was the speculation going into something with Hunter Biden that would clear the deck with other things and then move on,” Baier said. “Tony Bobulinski is a very credible witness because he has stuff that goes back to that time. And no one talks to him from that time on. It’s just crickets chirping.”

MacCallum discussed whistleblower complaints that the FBI was ignoring Biden’s business dealings, which culminated in the resignation of Timothy Thibault.

“It is a very awkward, clumsy story that seems to be identifying what is happening. The charges themselves, they talk about the lying and buying, for example why would you bring that charge when you have photos of him actually possessing the firearm?” Tolman asked. “You’d bring a possession of firearm by a user of narcotics instead of lying and buying because it has a far greater punishment? Some of this doesn’t add up. It does add up if, in fact, the whistle-blower is correct in trying to bury the story.”

