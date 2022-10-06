Bus Of Illegal Migrants Arrives Outside Of Kamala Harris’ Residence

More than two dozen illegal migrants arrived outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning.

The Naval Observatory has been the site of several illegal migrant drop-offs in recent months as Republicans attempt to bring the record-breaking number of border crossings to the Biden administration’s attention.

In September, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he had sent 8,000 illegal migrants to D.C. since he started his bussing campaign to Democratic cities in April.

NEW: More than two dozen migrants from South America, have arrived by bus from Texas at the US Naval Observatory, the home of Vice President Kamala Harris. Arrived before dawn, and were greeted by aid groups, and transported in smaller buses to nearby accommodations. pic.twitter.com/WIC41A7a3a — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) October 6, 2022

The illegal migrants were bussed from Texas and were greeted by aid groups as they disembarked, WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported.

Harris said in September that the border was “secure” but that the U.S. has a “broken immigration system.” Just days later, Abbott sent buses filled with over 100 illegal migrants to Harris’ residence.(RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Border Crossings, Migrant Deaths Shattered Records In Fiscal Year 2022)

BREAKING: Two buses of 101 migrants mostly from Venezuela arrive outside @VP Harris house in DC sent by @GregAbbott_TX – one migrant telling me he believes the border is “open” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Q70utdE4k0 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 15, 2022

President Joe Biden has criticized Abbott and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who flew two planes of illegal migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, claiming the Republican governors are “playing politics with human beings, using them as props.”

“What they’re doing is simply wrong, it’s un-American, it’s reckless,” Biden added in September.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency in September due to the influx of illegal migrants coming from border, despite D.C. being a “sanctuary” city.

Bowser claimed Washington, D.C., is “not a border town” and, unlike Texas, doesn’t have the infrastructure to support the influx of illegal migrants.