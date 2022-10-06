‘We’re Unhappy’: Chicago Small Business Owner Tears Into Lori Lighftoot Over Sky-High Crime Rates

A small business owner planning to leave Chicago ripped Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot Thursday over the city’s skyrocketing crime rate.

“We are basically tired of the high crime in Chicago, the lack of police; the police are not happy with the mayor,” Uzma Sharif, the owner of candy store Chocolat Uzma, told Fox Business host Neil Cavuto. “We have to pivot our business and we’ve had to reduce our hours; basically we are moving to the suburbs. We’re trying to get out of Cook County.” (RELATED: Six Killed, Over 20 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Major Liberal City)

Sharif’s comments came following reports that Tyson Foods was moving corporate employees from the Chicago area to Arkansas. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told the Economic Club of Chicago Sept. 14 that high crime rates were making it harder for him to recruit executives for the company – as well as finding people to work night shifts at restaurants.

WATCH:

“What would’ve been helpful is for the McDonald’s CEO to educate himself before he spoke,” Lightfoot posted on Twitter.

Sharif not only blasted the crime in Chicago and Cook County, but also noted the unhappiness of residents and police.

“We’re unhappy. We can’t even walk down the street without looking over our shoulder,” Sharif said. “My friends are getting carjacked while making deliveries for their businesses. Another friend of mine was attacked in her shop.”

“This is not an unfixable problem and we don’t have time to wait,” Sharif added. “Life is short, the city of Chicago has become Gotham City without Batman.”

A spokesman for Lightfoot declined to comment.

