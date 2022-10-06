Dem City’s Police Dept Allegedly Shoots Multiple Gun-Touting Intruders In Back-To-Back Weeks

An armed gunman broke into a Chicago Police Department station Wednesday, just nine days after the department reportedly shot a separate suspect for breaching another facility and grabbing weapons, local authorities said.

The alleged suspect, whose name was not released, entered the city’s 10th District police station with a gun before being shot in the arm, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced. No officers were hurt in the incident, and the alleged suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

In a separate incident, police purportedly shot convicted felon Donald Patrick Sept. 26 after he allegedly climbed to the building’s fifth floor and grabbed three guns, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Patrick was charged with burglary and aggravated battery of a peace officer.

Prosecutors stated Patrick allegedly went to the building’s main entrance, inquired about retrieving personal property, climbed a fire escape after an officer found he had no earlier Chicago arrests, and entered the building, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Six Killed, Over 20 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings)

“This very likely may have been a mental health episode,” Patrick’s public defense lawyer stated in court on Sept. 28, the Sun-Times reported.

BREAKING: Police involved shooting in @ChicagoCAPS10 station. No Officers injured. One offender in custody and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital. Stable condition. Offender’s gun recovered on scene. IRT on scene.Additional details to follow. @Area4Detectives #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/66eYpOFC7F — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) October 5, 2022

Chicago Democratic Alderman George Cardenas remarked Sept. 12 that the city’s public safety was “a joke,” adding, “Why bother calling police?”

The Chicago Police Department directed the Daily Caller News Foundation to their Wednesday press conference.

