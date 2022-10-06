Elementary School Photographer Accused Of Sexually Mistreating Children

A photographer hired to take school pictures at an Arizona elementary school has been accused of “sexual offenses against minors,” according to a Wednesday statement by the school superintendent.

The Buckeye Police Department in Buckeye, Arizona, notified Liberty Elementary School District of reports that the contracted photographer for the school had allegedly committed “sexual offenses against minors,” according to a statement by superintendent Lori Shough. While it is unclear who made the allegations, the police department has opened an investigation into the incident which allegedly occurred when the photographer was on campus in September. (RELATED: Parent Group Challenges School District’s Planned ‘Transgender Awareness Week’)

“As for the contracted photographer, the district canceled a scheduled ‘retake day’ of school pictures involving this individual,” Shough wrote. “Furthermore, the district is putting on hold indefinitely any potential photography contracts with this company.”

No arrests have been made in relation to the allegations and the name of the photography company and photographer are unknown, the police department told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“This was reported to Buckeye police on Sept. 2, 2022,” the department told the DCNF. “The investigation is in the early stages, and detectives are in the process of conducting numerous interviews. The Buckeye Police Department is in communication with the school district.”

Shough asked for any more information on the incident at the school be sent to the Buckeye Police Department.

“One of the most difficult things about these situations is that information is very limited,” Shough stated. “There is nothing more that can be shared at this time.”

Shough did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

