Family Of Four Found Dead In California Following Violent Kidnapping

A family of four, kidnapped at gunpoint three days ago, was found dead Wednesday on a rural farm in California, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office press conference.

Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh and their 8-month-old child Aroohi Dheri were found dead alongside the child’s uncle Amandeep Singh after an armed assailant forced the family into a truck Monday, according to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke. The sheriff’s office has not released a motive, but they have arrested one suspect whose name is being withheld from the public.

“Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed,” Warnke said Wednesday night. “Horribly, horribly senseless what happened here.” (RELATED: Murder Rate Rose More Than 30% In Two Years, FBI Report Suggests)

The leading suspect is being restrained in a hospital after he attempted to kill himself, CNN reported. Sheriff Warnke mentioned in the press conference that the lead suspect was convicted of armed robbery and false imprisonment in 2005 but was paroled in 2015.

Leading up to the discovery of the bodies, family members pleaded with the public to assist in the search, CNN reported. “Every store, gas stations, everybody who has cameras please check the cameras,” Sukhdeep Singh, a brother of one of the victims, told reporters Wednesday.

BREAKING NEWS – KIDNAPPING INVESTIGATION THREE ADULTS & 8-MONTH BABY The Merced County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help in locating four missing persons. Read more here: https://t.co/BXJI1QNghY pic.twitter.com/7KmhNP36nY — Merced County Sheriff’s Office (@MercedSheriff) October 4, 2022

“We need the public’s help right now. Please help us … so my family comes home safe,” he said, according to CNN.

In a video shown during the Wednesday press conference, the unnamed suspect waited for the parents at their family business before tying their hands behind their back and forcing them in a van. Six minutes later, he returned to the business to kidnap the child and her uncle.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for Comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.