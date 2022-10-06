Eric Weinberg, Former Producer Of Hit Show ‘Scrubs,’ Faces Numerous Sex Assault Allegations

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Eric Weinberg, former co-executive producer of the hit 9-season television show “Scrubs,” is facing 18 felony counts of sexual assault against five women.

Weinberg is accused of assaulting the women at various times from 2014 to 2019, according to the District Attorney’s (DA) news release. Weinberg allegedly convinced the women to come to his residence, where he then sexually assaulted them. Weinberg’s charges include six counts of sexual penetration by use of force, four counts of oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and three counts of forcible rape, according to the news release.

Weinberg was arrested Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

“The defendant relied on his Hollywood credentials to lure young women for photo shoots where he allegedly sexually assaulted them,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

“Power and influence can corrupt some to hurt others that often leads to a lifetime of trauma for those who are victimized,” Gascón continued, according to the DA’s release.

Weinberg allegedly told women he was a photographer, then lured them into his home and sexually assaulted them, occurrences which reportedly took place twice in 2014.

“My office’s Bureau of Victim Services is here to help in the healing process to ensure all victims have the guidance and support they need on the road to recovery,” Gascón said, according to DA’s news release. (RELATED: Court Dismisses Sexual Assault Charges Filed Against Hollywood Director Paul Haggis)

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) previously arrested Weinberg in July for alleged sex crimes occurring between 2012 and 2019, the NY Post noted. Other supposed victims have come forward since Weinberg’s initial arrest was made public. “Dozens of additional potential victims have contacted law enforcement,” Gascón’s office said, according to the DA’s release.

Weinberg, 62, is currently out of custody after posting a $5 million bond. His arraignment date has been set for Oct. 25.