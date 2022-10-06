Doctors Performed Dozens Of Genital Surgeries On Minors, Data Confirms

Dozens of genital surgeries and hundreds of mastectomies were performed on children for the purpose of gender transitions from 2019 to 2021, according to insurance data analyzed by health technology company Komodo Health Inc and originally reported by Reuters.

At least 56 genital surgeries and 776 mastectomies were performed on minors aged 13 to 17 who had gender dysphoria diagnoses in the US from 2017-2019, according to Komodo. The numbers are likely an undercount since the data only includes those that were covered by insurance and doesn’t include children who don’t have a gender dysphoria diagnosis in their medical records.

1. Children are not having surgeries. 2. Gender affirming surgery is not mutilation. 3. Go fuck yourself. https://t.co/mAAH5ZqFw0 — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) August 14, 2022

At least 121,882 children ages 6 to 17 were diagnosed with gender dysphoria from 2017 through 2021, and at least 14,726 minors started hormone treatment during that time according to the Komodo data, though this too is likely an undercount, according to Reuters. Gender dysphoria diagnoses for children have been rising steadily since at least 2017 then suddenly soared 70% from 2020 to 2021. (RELATED: Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses For Children Soared 70% In 2021)

The data contradicts claims by transgender activists that children are not undergoing transgender-related genital surgeries. While the prevalence of mastectomies, commonly referred to as “top surgeries,” is well-established, trans advocates and media outlets have downplayed genital surgeries, and hospitals have taken down public documents and videos revealing their promotion of and participation in the procedures amid public outrage.

The data shared by Reuters does not clarify whether parental consent was required or obtained for the various procedures; these requirements vary by state and medical institutions have their own guidelines, generally favoring parental involvement.

