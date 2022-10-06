Tucker Carlson Hangs Out With Kanye West

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson hung out with Kanye West in his Los Angeles offices Thursday.

Carlson posted a photograph of the two in West’s office after West received backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at a fashion show in Paris. They both posted photos and videos on Instagram of them hanging out.

Footage posted by West on Instagram showed Carlson trying two different types of flavored coffee drinks, which Carlson described as tasting like “charcoal” and “sesame.” He then tried a strawberry flavored version that he appeared to have enjoyed.

“Tucker Carlson stopped by the new Yeezy office fun God is good,” West wrote.

The footage shifted to Carlson observing a large boot created for the fashion show, and he then tried the boot on.

West is slated to appear on Carlson’s show at 8 p.m. This will be his first television appearance since his controversial t-shirt at the fashion show. The following day, he posted on his now-deleted Instagram story that Black Lives Matter is a “scam.” (RELATED: Jaden Smith Walks Out Of Kanye’s Fashion Show After Seeing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt)

West was also joined at his fashion show by conservative political commentator Candace Owens, who wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt alongside West in a photograph posted to her own account.

West has hit back at those who criticized his messaging at the show. He entered verbal blows with fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she accused him of justifying “mass incarceration, murder on masse, indeed even the advent of slavery.” In response, West immediately posted a photo mocking her appearance.