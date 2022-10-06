Velma From Scooby-Doo Came Out As Lesbian. Google Celebrated With Confetti And Pride Flags

Google showered users who searched the word “Velma” on Thursday with confetti and pride flags in apparent celebration of the beloved cartoon character’s newly announced lesbian identity.

The feature dropped after the new animated movie “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo” included a lesbian subplot. After decades of speculation about her sexuality, Velma finally exited the closet when she confessed she was “crushing big time” on a female character named Coco, according to clips from the new film.

Google joined in on the fanfare by adding the LGBT flag confetti to its user search experience. (RELATED: Velma Is A Lesbian, New Scooby-Doo Movie Confirms)

If you Google “velma” or her full name or whatever, Google will shower you in a confetti of trans pride flags. pic.twitter.com/oEcMcXWqsy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 6, 2022

Google promotes the LGBT agenda in other ways as well, including to kids as young as five years old. Google’s charity arm helped curate a list of “anti-racist” book for K-12 teachers, several of which have LGBT-inspired themes and characters. The list was created with the help of The Conscious Kid, a nonprofit linked to the “cancelation” of Dr. Seuss books, according to a report.

According to a press release from the tech giant, Google also explicitly endorses critical race theory.

“We’ve also teamed up with experts at The Conscious Kid to curate a list of teacher-facing reading materials as well as evaluation criteria to consider when bringing new resources into the classroom,” the press release reads. “The Conscious Kid’s selections are informed by intersectional race-center approaches including Critical Race Theory and Critical Race Media Literacy, which examine representation in the content, as well as the power dynamics behind the ownership, production, and creation of it.”

Google also updated features on its Google Docs platform to stop suggesting “gender-based pronouns” or words because the technology might hurt users’ feelings, according to a report. The product leaders told Reuters that the technology “might predict someone’s sex or gender identity incorrectly and offend users,” prompting the change.

Google did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.