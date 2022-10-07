Denver Fans Ditch Game Early, Can The Broncos Come Back From Their Recent Slump?

Denver Broncos fans left Thursday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts early after the team struggled to find the end zone.

Broncos fans made their way to the exits prior to the start of overtime, seemingly expressing their displeasure with the team for underperforming.

Broncos fans are leaving before overtime begins. YIKES. pic.twitter.com/0pnhvhUr2Z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 7, 2022

Denver’s contest with Indianapolis ended with Colts’ cornerback, Stephon Gilmore, breaking up the game winning pass inside of the end zone to knock off the Broncos 12-9 in OT.

Over the off-season, Denver traded for Super Bowl winning quarterback, Russell Wilson. The addition of Wilson gave Broncos fans hope that they could contend for a title this season and in years to come. The nine-time pro bowler has, however, disappointed since joining the team in March. In Denver’s first five games with Wilson as their quarterback, the team has gone 2-3 and has scored under 20 points in four of their five games, according to ESPN.

Broncos’ fans leaving before the start of OT 👀 pic.twitter.com/9ieqzt6OUu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 7, 2022

Following the Thursday loss, Wilson said, “the defense played their butts off tonight, we had some key good drives … At the end of the day throwing two interceptions can’t happen. Can’t happen. I let the team down tonight.”

Four Denver players were ruled out with injury prior to the game against Indianapolis. Not being 100 per cent healthy has also contributed to the Broncos rough start to the new NFL season.

The Broncos defense has done everything it can to put their team in position to win games. For Denver to lose Thursday after allowing just 12 points is a bad look for their offense. Anytime an NFL team holds to 12 points or fewer, it should be able to get a win.

The Broncos must find a spark offensively or their chances at making the post-season are slim to none. Their hopes at turning around their season relies on Wilson breaking out of his uncharacteristic slump. The stagnant Wilson-led offense is a key reason for why the team has a losing record right now.

If Denver continues to struggle with scoring the ball, a major change for their offense will be necessary. Their fans have seen enough.