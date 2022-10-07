‘Medical Safeguarding’ Of Kids ‘Should Not Be A Political Issue,’ Detransitioners Argue In Letter To Attorney General

A group of individuals — previously identified as transgender and desisted from their perceived identity — submitted a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for the end of “gender affirming” care for minors, according to a letter published Friday.

The letter is signed by the group Detrans United and seven individuals, including outspoken detransitioner, Chloe Cole. Cole began hormone treatments at the age of 13 and obtained a double mastectomy at age 15. She desisted from her transgender identity and speaks out against medical transition for minors.

The letter to Garland denounced the alleged “uncontrolled medical experiments being performed on children in hospitals in the name of ‘gender affirming care.’”

“The medical safeguarding of children should not be a political issue,” the letter reads.

I am announcing a new organization created by myself and fellow detransitioners called Detrans United. We were inspired by the criminal letter written by the AAP and APA to AG Garland to make our first initiative a letter written on behalf of detransitioners. OUR LETTER: pic.twitter.com/Fq0sePLRLV — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) October 7, 2022

The detransitioners’ letter to the attorney general serves as a response to a letter from the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, and Children’s Hospital Association endorsing the “gender affirmation” model and calling on the Department of Justice to investigate and prosecute those speaking out against it. (RELATED: Journalists Vow To Continue Exposing Child Sex Change Procedures Despite Calling For DOJ To ‘Prosecute’ Them)

The detransitioners argued in the letter that the “gender affirming” endorsements “run counter to the recommendations of other countries, such as Sweden, Finland, and the U.K., who have conducted systematic reviews of evidence and concluded, unanimously, that the risks and uncertainties outweigh any known benefits.”

“We also cannot ignore the harms being carried out against countless children in the name of ‘gender affirmation’ that constitute much more than mere threats—we bear the literal scars of this medical violence,” the letter continues.

As individuals who pursued “irreversible hormone treatments and surgeries” because they “uttered the word ‘gender,’” the letter briefly describes the hardships of speaking against gender ideology. Detransitioners claim that unlike the “joyful and supportive communities that welcome all who transition” there is “no such loving community” awaiting them.

“Instead, we are routinely harassed and browbeaten into silence for being an inconvenience to popular narratives about ‘gender,’” the letter reads.

The Biden Department of Justice declined to comment on whether the department plans to investigate on behalf of “gender-affirming” medical institutions.