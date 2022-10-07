‘Not Understanding’: Eric Adams Bashes Biden Over Response To Migrant Busing

New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized the Biden administration Friday for ignoring his request for support after a recent influx of illegal immigrants bused to New York City.

New York City is currently struggling to support thousands of illegal immigrants which forced Adams to announce a state of emergency Friday. Adams told Politico on Thursday that he reached out to the White House for support but has not received any aid from the Biden administration. (RELATED: ‘Nearing Its Breaking Point’: NYC Mayor Says City Is Scrambling To Support Bused Illegal Migrants)

“I think they have been not understanding the full depth of this crisis. This is a national problem that should not fall on Washington, New York and Chicago. This is a national problem and it must have a national solution. And right now I don’t feel we received the level of immediate response that we need,” he told Politico.

Adams declared a state of emergency Friday in response to the crisis. He also called for political unity while his team works to address the influx of migrants, Politico reported.

“The far right is doing the wrong thing. The far left is doing nothing,” he said.

17,000 illegal immigrants in NYC Eric Adams is asking for $1 billion to handle this “state of emergency” That’s 60,000 per illegal — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 7, 2022

Similarly, Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she believes a federal response is necessary for solving the migrant problem in New York City.

“We have been working almost hourly with the city of New York since the migrants started arriving. And it’s something that we’re working first of all to say human beings should not used as political pawns,” she said during a Tuesday interview with Bloomberg Television’s David Westin.

Adams and the White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

