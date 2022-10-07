Ithaca College Allegedly Requests Faculty Members Add Their Race To School’s Database

Ithaca College is reportedly requesting faculty members to add their racial identity to the institution’s human resources database, according to an email obtained by journalist Chris Rufo.

The reported email from the college said its current human resource database is “incomplete, particularly with respect to race and ethnicity.” The additional information database will help the institution track faculty diversity data.

“As you of course know, we are striving to become a more diverse and inclusive institution,” the alleged email reads. “As part of this process, we want to have a more complete understanding of our current demographic profile so that we can track our progress toward one part of that goal, diversifying our faculty.”

SCOOP: Ithaca College is now asking faculty to register their race in an official database. Administrators had recently pledged to “dismantle racist systems and white supremacy culture embedded in policy, pedagogy, and person at Ithaca College.” pic.twitter.com/MowttLqKXR — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 6, 2022

Ithaca College has stated multiple times on its website that it prioritizes advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion by increasing “the number and retention” of minority or underrepresented faculty and staff. Another diversity statement claims the institution is beginning its diversity efforts “with the recruitment, retention, and empowerment of students, staff, and faculty from historically underrepresented and underserved communities.”

“We are dedicated to addressing current and past injustices and promoting excellence and equity,” the institution’s website reads. (RELATED: Using The Wrong Pronouns Deemed ‘Abuse’ At Harvard: Report)

Students are subjected to the institution’s race diktats as well. According to the school’s website, incoming students participate in a diversity course. Topics include “identity transitions” “power, privilege, and oppression” “allyship” and more.

Ithaca College did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment. Attempts to reach the college’s communication’s office went to voicemail.