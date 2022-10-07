‘What Was The Point Of Having A Voice?’: Kanye West Claims He Was ‘Bullied’ By Hollywood For Pro-Trump Views

Kanye West claimed Hollywood “bullied” him over his support for former President Donald Trump during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson Friday.

“It drove me crazy to not be able to say that I liked Trump. Think about it. It’s me. Imagine me not being able to say what I wanted,” West told Carlson during the second part of a two-part interview. “What was the point of being famous? What was the point of having millions of people love your music? What was the point of having a voice if you can’t even use your own voice and connect it to your own opinions? That’s where the disconnect happens.” (RELATED: ‘You Will Be Bullied To Death’: ‘The Five’ Call Out Liberals’ Treatment Of Conservative Minorities)

During the first part of Carlson’s interview with West, which aired Thursday, the rapper denounced Planned Parenthood and claimed half of “black death” was due to abortion. It was West’s first media appearance since he and conservative commentator Candace Owens wore “White Lives Matter” shirts at Paris Fashion week.

“You’ve got something you are thinking, but you are told to you are not allowed to say it in public. Well, I never actually told people that I liked Trump when he was running because I was bullied by Hollywood,” West said, adding that he often held back on views in an effort to preserve his then-marriage to socialite and influencer Kim Kardashian. “Because I stayed in Hollywood and people say think about your kids and I’m trying to hold on to the marriage. So I am just biting my tongue. There is so many fathers and mothers that go to work every day and they are in a situation where they are biting their tongue because they think it will be better for their children. Even me in my position, I was biting my tongue on my political opinion because I thought it would be better for my children.”

WATCH:

West also praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk, saying he would have him “sleep in the White House.”

“I think he’s a great team player…. In Rome, they would bring all the most brilliant people and have them sit down to the point where their seats had a toilet in them, like people would not even get up to use the bathroom,” West told Carlson. “They would ideate about what society needed. They would invent new things and…put it all up on the wall.”

“What I would do is pull together all my favorite thinkers and we would invent. That’s why I was happy that you saw two of the inventions right there,” West said. “If I had said that before you drink the coffee, and some might joke and say you are drinking the Kool-Aid… before you saw the 3-D print boot, a zero-waste 3-D printed boot, if I said Nikolai Tesla, you would probably shrugged that off. I think it’s insane for an administration to not use a talent like Elon Musk more.”

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.