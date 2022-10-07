‘Murder Is Legal’: Kanye West Slams Abortion, Tells Tucker America Must ‘Put The Families First’

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye “Ye” West told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that America must “put the families first” in the second half of a two-part interview Friday.

“But one thing that has to really happen, say if Trump ran, right? We are not just going to be black influence. We’re going to be vision and creativity,” West told Carlson. “We got to rethink who we are as a species. Right now, we practice killing ourselves every day, like, murder is legal in America.” (RELATED: ‘You Will Be Bullied To Death’: ‘The Five’ Call Out Liberals’ Treatment Of Conservative Minorities)

When asked by Carlson if he was referring to abortion, West definitively said “yes.”

West earlier slammed “demonic” media for promoting lifestyles he called “clinically unhealthy” in the first part of the interview that aired Thursday on Fox News. The two-hour interview with Carlson took place after West and conservative commentator Candace Owens, who is black, wore “White Lives Matter” shirts at Paris Fashion Week.

WATCH:

“Whoever gets the position needs to listen to the vision…I didn’t know I was going to rhyme when I first started,” West said, laughing. “They need to have Elon. They need to have me. You should start with those two and then we will get to the rest of them.”

“You can pull in… all of the living, super brilliant people. We need to analyze and not just sell out for the cash,” West continued. “These Fortune 500 companies are just selling out for the cash. Put God first and the best representation of god is the children. The children is extension of family. Put the families first.”

West added that because companies were putting cash first, they were creating “orphans of capitalism.”

“We have to take a pause and rethink how we can have the most beautiful existence possible for our children, for the kids,” West said. “We are all kids. We are all God’s kids. We are all sons of Abraham.”

