Las Vegas Strip Stabbing Leaves 2 Dead And 6 Injured. Suspect In Custody

Two people were killed and six were injured Thursday after a 32-year-old suspect went on a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas strip.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified a man named Yoni Barrios as the suspect in a deadly stabbing spree near the Wynn hotels and casino Thursday around 11:40 a.m., according to Fox5. Barrios was reportedly booked into Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said that Barrios alleged attacks were “an isolated incident” and that “all evidence indicates Barrios acted alone and there are no outstanding suspects at this time,” Fox5 continued.

LVMPD has identified 32-year-old Yoni Barrios as the suspect in the mass stabbing on Las Vegas Boulevard late Thursday morning. DETAILS: https://t.co/CMsl7aFNLz pic.twitter.com/F31N8ESQAJ — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) October 7, 2022

The two people killed were identified as Brent Allan Hallet, 47, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, both from Las Vegas, Fox 5 noted. Three of the other victims are in critical condition, with the others remaining stable at the time of writing and who appear to be comprised of both locals and tourists.

“The initial stabbing occurs on the sidewalk area. It appears unprovoked. There is no altercation beforehand,” LaRochelle said Thursday, according to CNN. “That stabbing occurs quickly, and then the suspect subsequently goes southbound on the sidewalk area and stabs additional victims.” (RELATED: Rival Biker Gangs Engage In All-Out Shootout On Nevada Freeway)

Law enforcement recovered a large kitchen knife and took the suspect into custody “very quickly” following the attacks, Fox5 continued.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this senseless attack on the Strip today. We are grateful for the quick response from our Clark County Fire Department, LVMPD, and other first responders,” Clark County officials shared in a statement on their Facebook page.