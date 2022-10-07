Elderly Liquor Store Clerk Dies After Teens Allegedly Assault Him With Scooter, Steal Case Of Beer

A liquor store clerk in the Highland Park area who was assaulted with a scooter, has passed away as a result of his injuries, according to authorities.

Steven Reyes, a 68-year-old store clerk, was attacked outside the business around 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to Fox 11.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said that a group of four minors, two boys and two girls, entered the liquor store and allegedly tried to steal various items. Reyes attempted to stop the teenagers, when one of them reportedly struck him over the head with a scooter, Fox 11 reported. Witnesses told police that the adolescents ran off with a case of beer. (RELATED: Police Release Footage Of Mass Looting At 7-Eleven)

In video footage recorded at the scene, Reyes’ face and portions of his body are blurred out so his injuries are hidden, and bystanders are seen tending to him on the sidewalk. Later in the recording, paramedics are seen tending to the injured store clerk as witnesses are speaking with the responding officers.

Reyes was taken to a hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries. There is no description of the teenagers, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Fox 11. (RELATED: Chicago 16-Year-Old Charged With Four Carjackings In A Single Day: Report)

“When I first got the news I wasn’t upset at the people unfortunately, I was more upset at my dad for risking his life for something he knew wasn’t his or didn’t own the business. But he has such good work ethics, that he was such a good employee. He did what he had to do,” Reyes daughter, Nelle, told Fox 11.

Nelle Reyes created a GoFundMe page that has raised almost $14k of the $15,000 goal.

“Steven Reyes is an immigrant from the Philippines who among many other immigrants, came to the US in search for a better life,” the page stated. “Here in LA is where he met his wife and started a family. He is a son, a father, a brother, a good friend, and a hard worker. Steven had a loving heart and cared for everyone and always made sure that his family was safe.”