Ray J Posts, Then Deletes Troubling, Suicidal Messages on Social Media

Ray J posted and deleted a series of concerning videos to his social media account Thursday night, suggesting that he was about to commit suicide.

Ray J uploaded a video that shows he is sitting somewhere up high and captioned his message with words that suggested he was contemplating taking his own life. “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight,” he wrote. Another clip showed Ray J’s feet dangling off the side of a very high ledge. “SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ????” he wrote to his Instagram page. The messages have since been deleted.

Fans were understandably concerned for Ray J’s well being as he continued to post a number of other troubling messages to his social media account. His Instagram story contained even more content that suggested he might harm himself or attempt suicide. “Trying to figure it out — maybe this life was a illusion–” he wrote. “-Maybe the next life was my real reality,” said Ray-J.

Worried fans flooded his page with love and support, and encouraged Ray J to remain positive and step back from the ledge. (RELATED: ‘I Put The Shotgun In My Mouth’: Machine Gun Kelly’s Suicide Attempt While Talking To Megan Fox)

Sources close to Ray J came forward to reveal he is currently in Mexico with Princess Love and their children, TMZ reported. They said Ray J was drinking when he put up the seemingly-suicidal messaging, and claimed that Princess Love took the posts down, according to TMZ.

Ray J was just “messing around,” the sources reportedly said.