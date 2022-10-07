Sharon Osbourne Wants $900,000 Refund From ‘Scam’ BLM

Sharon Osbourne wants her Black Lives Matter donation back, and says she agrees with Kanye West’s statement that BLM is a “scam.”

Sharon was shopping at Yves Saint Laurent on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills when reporters asked for her opinion on the “White Lives Matter” messaging that West put on blast, according to TMZ. Osbourne admitted she had no idea what the messaging even meant.

“I don’t understand it. It’s not my thing, it’s not my culture, I don’t understand any of it,” Osbourne said. A TMZ reporter then pressed Osbourne on Ye’s comment that BLM is a “scam.”

“Oh well, we gave $900,000 to that and, um, I’d like my money back!” she said, according to the video.

Osbourne joked that she wished she had known more about BLM before she handed over her money. “Wish he could have said that before,” she said. As for the messaging that stems from West’s now infamous “White Lives Matter” shirt, Osbourne is confused by West, but is clear on her own views. (RELATED: ‘Ivanka’s Fire’: Kanye Blames Trump Son-In-Law For Holding Trump Back)

Kanye West defends ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt in Tucker Carlson interview https://t.co/UnCaJr327O pic.twitter.com/Oh75EyVzmZ — New York Post (@nypost) October 7, 2022

“I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter,” Osbourne said to TMZ.

Osbourne was later asked if she believed West needed help or if he should be canceled as a result of his messaging.

“Nope,” she said. Osbourne also shared some advice for those that aren’t fans of West, and those that oppose his views. “Don’t go to his social media, don’t listen to his music. Leave the guy alone. Let him do what he does and if you don’t like him, do that, leave him alone,” Osbourne said to TMZ.

Osbourne was then asked if she believed Adidas would actually cut their ties with West. This was in reference to an Adidas statement released Thursday stating their relationship with the rapper and business mogul was “under review.”

“They wont cut their ties they make too much money from it,” Osbourne told TMZ.