NFL Star Antonio Brown Sued For Allegedly Selling Fake Watch For $160,000

A Florida man named Ryan Kane filed a lawsuit against Antonio Brown, alleging the NFL star sold him a fake Richard Mille watch that set him back $160,000, TMZ reported Friday.

Kane said he purchased the watch from Brown on July 27 and was told it was a real Richard Mille timepiece, according to TMZ. He claimed the watch Brown sold him is valued at roughly $500, and alleged Brown knew the watch wasn’t authentic. Kane filed the lawsuit in Broward County, Florida, earlier in October, according to the outlet.

Antonio Brown has been sued after a man in Florida claims the wideout sold him a bogus Richard Mille watch for $160K, fully knowing it was a phony worth far less. https://t.co/kIy3bsJtnC — TMZ (@TMZ) October 7, 2022

When Kane spoke with Brown about the watch, Brown claimed it was an authentic Richard Mille RM 011 model, the outlet noted, citing court filings. Brown also said the estimated value of the watch was “in excess of $400,000,” TMZ reported.

Kane paid for the watch by wiring $160,000 to Brown’s company weeks before learning the actual value of the timepiece, TMZ reported. Kane then took the watch to an appraiser to have it authenticated and appraised for insurance reasons, at which point the appraiser informed him the watch was a fake, the outlet continued. (RELATED: ‘All Time Low’: Shannon Sharpe Rips Antonio Brown Over Instagram Photo With Tom Brady’s Wife)

Antonio Brown getting dragged to court for selling counterfeit $160K Richard Mille watch https://t.co/zfJCneL6Qh — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) October 7, 2022

Kane claimed to have learned Brown bought the watch along with three other knockoff watches from a distributor in Dubai earlier in 2022, and alleged Brown paid just under $500 per piece, according to TMZ.

Kane is suing Brown for fraud, and seeks the return of his money in full with the addition of interest, the outlet noted.