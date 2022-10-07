The First Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Just Dropped

The first trailer for the “Super Marios Bro” movie starring Chris Pratt just came out, and fans finally get to hear what Pratt’s voice sounds like as Mario in the animated movie.

The trailer shows Mario tumbling through a Warp Pipe and into the Mushroom Kingdom as he says, “What is this place?” – and with that, fans are welcomed into one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023. The colors in the movie are vibrant and have stayed true to the original Super Mario branding, and the animation is crisp and eye-catching.

BREAKING: The first trailer for the #SuperMarioBrosMovie starring Chris Pratt as Mario has been released The film hits theaters in April 2022. Thoughts?pic.twitter.com/Nff0wDNOzS — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) October 6, 2022

The trailer dropped Thursday during New York Comic Con in the form of a Nintendo virtual presentation dedicated entirely to new movie, according to EW.

The trailer features Jack Black voicing the main villain in the film, Bowser, and Charlie Day as the voice of Luigi. Anya Taylor-Joy lends her voice to Princess Peach, and Seth Rogan takes on the voice of Donkey Kong. Fans can also expect to hear the voices of Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson, who voices Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. (RELATED: FULL REVIEW: ‘The Terminal List’ With Chris Pratt Is A Phenomenal Series)

Chris Pratt promoted the movie on his Instagram page, telling fans, “This one is VERY special.”

“Cannot wait!!! Get ready to be blown away!” Pratt continued in the post.

“Super Mario Bros” is slotted for release in theaters April 7, 2023.