Taylor Swift Reveals Lana Del Rey Will Feature On Her New Album

Taylor Swift shared the complete track list for her new album, “Midnights,” and revealed that Lana Del Rey will be featured in one of the songs.

Swift took to TikTok to share the news with fans who were all too eager to lap up as much information as they could on the upcoming album. Swift told fans that one of the 13 tracks is called “Snow on the Beach” and will be a collaboration with Lana Del Rey. Swift has been busy re-recording her old albums as a result of her fallout with Scooter Braun, and this is the first album containing new material since she released “Evermore” in 2020, according to People.

Swift’s Friday episode of “Midnights Mayhem with Me” series on TikTok was the platform she chose to relay all kinds of new and exciting information to her fans. The famous singer tapped in to her loyal fanbase and teased her highly anticipated new album. She shared some of the new song titles with her followers.

“Lavender Haze,” “Maroon,” “Anti-Hero,” “Snow on the Beach,” “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” “Midnight Rain,” “Question…?,” “Vigilante S—,” “Bejeweled,” “Labyrinth,” “Karma,” “Sweet Nothing,” and “Mastermind” have been confirmed track titles for this new album, according to People.

Swift told fans that the fourth track on the album is the one on which Del Rey will be featured.

“It’s been genuinely chaotic, and I’ve enjoyed every second of it,” Swift said, according to People.

“Thanks for tagging along with me on this journey. It’s been wild,” she added. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Turned Down The Super Bowl For A Very Important Reason)

“What keeps you up at night? Only 13 more sleepless nights before Midnights (and its 13 stories) 🌌✍️,” Swift wrote to Instagram.

“Midnight” will be released on Oct. 21, according to People.