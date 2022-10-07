‘You Will Be Bullied To Death’: ‘The Five’ Call Out Liberals’ Treatment Of Conservative Minorities

Panelists on “The Five” lambasted liberals Friday afternoon for “bullying” minorities with conservative politics, citing rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, who now goes mononymously by “Ye.”

“The left is tenacious with the way that they keep their base in check. He has to be destroyed because he is a black star and he is moving away from the Democratic Party,” Jesse Watters said, referring to West. “Nationally, the Democrats can’t win if they don’t have about 92 percent of the black vote, so if he walked away from the Democrats and you see a stampede of other black voters following him, Democratic Party’s future is toast, so they can’t have that.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Hangs Out With Kanye West)

West expressed strong pro-life views and criticized what he called “demonic” media for promoting unhealthy lifestyles during a Thursday interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

WATCH:

“It’s also about the money, because you cannot be Kanye West, you can’t be anybody and expect to get showered with cash by woke corporate America when you say you’re ultra-MAGA, you are pro-life and they’re killing black babies, that is too hot,” Watters continued. “So you’re already seeing people kind of pull away from him. Adidas is getting squarely, he had a concert canceled. The left says they don’t believe in bullying, but if you are a black conservative, you will be bullied to death. The left says you can identify as anything, a tree, six genders, but you cannot identify as a black conservative.”

“It’s amazing to me that if a minority has any conservative views, the liberals, their heads explode, they don’t know what to do with it and they come after us over and over and over again because we don’t fit into their box,” former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who is Indian-American, said in response.

Haley was attacked by “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin Sept. 19, who claimed she was concealing her ethnicity.

“Nikki is my name. It is on my birth certificate. It is an Indian name and I embrace my Indian heritage,” Haley said during a Sept. 21 Fox News appearance in response to Hostin’s comments.

Haley expressed hopes that Republicans would continue reaching out to minority voters with conservative views.

“What I took away from it was here is a minority male that is expressing conservative views. What I don’t want is him being highlighted is an exception to the rule,” Haley said. “There are a lot of minorities out there, African-Americans, Hispanics, Indians. There are a lot of minorities out there who think like he does and Republicans have to understand that we have to expand that.”

