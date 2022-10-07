‘Lend Money To His Family’: Chris Cuomo Asked If OPEC Slashed Production As Part Of A ‘Deal’ With Trump

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo speculated Thursday that OPEC and the Saudis may have cut production to help former President Donald Trump.

“Why is OPEC doing this now? They haven’t done this since May of 2020, when they correctly thought that the demand would be going down due to the pandemic, and they were right. So, is it to help Trump? Is it part of a deal to lend money to his family?” Cuomo, the brother of former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, asked on his NewsNation show. (RELATED: ‘OPEC Has Just Done That’: Doocy Says Some People Do Actually ‘F*ck’ With Biden)

OPEC announced a cut in production of two million barrels per day Wednesday, despite pleas from the Biden administration.

WATCH:

“They’re just questions. I don’t know the answer. But that’s where you should be going,” Cuomo said. “Figure out why? It doesn’t have to be about them.. [it] likely isn’t, to be honest. Why? Because whom did they agree with to do this cut? Russia.”

Biden expressed hostility towards Saudi Arabia while on the campaign trail, including declaring the country had “very little social redeeming value” in October 2019.

“Now, is this a situation if you want to examine the why, that you should finally treat the Saudis as not friends but maybe frenemies or worse?” Cuomo asked. “Certainly should be part of the analysis.”

Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

