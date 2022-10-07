Alleged Waukesha Killer Kicked Out Of Courtroom For The Third Time In 2 Days

The Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade killings’ alleged perpetrator was thrown out of the main courtroom for the third time in two days after disobeying the judge’s request to read a COVID-19 test result.

Darrell Brooks, who is representing himself at trial, claimed in court Wednesday that he had COVID-19 and was prohibited from leaving his jail cell before receiving test results, Fox 6 Milwaukee reported. Brooks declined a rapid testing opportunity and an administrator allowed him to be remotely present for trial if he tested positive.

Brooks received the test results Friday, and when Judge Jennifer Dorow told him to read them, he subsequently said he did “not consent to being talked to in that fashion.”

Brooks was removed from the courtroom for disorderly conduct multiple times this week, prior to jury selection being finalized. His mother told NBC News affiliate WTMJ before the trial that he would look “manic, full blown” while representing himself.

WATCH:

Dorow noted Friday that Brooks had raised the testing issue himself, but she needed to finalize it, according to Law and Crime. She cleared the courtroom moments later, sending him to a remote viewing room where he had been taken on other occasions during the trial. (RELATED: ‘Would Take Hours’: Houston Org. Pulls Annual Reading Of Murder Victims’ Names As List Reaches Staggering Length)

Dorow revealed that Brooks’ COVID-19 test came back negative, according to Law & Crime.

“It’s my understanding there was some type of situation or altercation between Mr. Brooks and the deputies,” the judge said in the video, declaring he would be allowed back into the courtroom when jurors returned. “He was very loud when I walked into the courtroom before going back on the record. He was yelling about his constitutional rights being violated.”

