Infamous Con-Artist Anna Sorokin Returns To NYC Following Prison Release

Anna Sorokin, who for years presented herself as fictitious German heiress ‘Anna Delvey’, was released from an upstate New York ICE detention facility on Friday and returned to New York City.

Despite her return to the The Big Apple, Sorokin is required to remain under 24-hour house arrest, in addition to wearing an ankle monitor and posting $10,000 bail, the New York Post reported. Sorokin is also forbidden from using social media, the outlet reported.

Sorokin had successfully become a New York City socialite under the guise of a German heiress named ‘Anna Delvey’. Her social status allowed her to spend almost four years conning hundreds of thousands of dollars from other New York elites.

She attempted to create ‘The Anna Delvey Foundation’, an exclusive club featuring a juice bar, studios, and various restaurants, by defrauding financial advisors, wealth managers, and documents. But her crimes ultimately caught up to her in 2017, after she abandoned a friend in Morocco and left her responsible for a $70,000 bill.

Sorokin initially served four years in prison for her crimes, but was released in June 2021 for good behavior, the Post noted. However, she was re-arrested by ICE and held in the upstate New York prison for 17 months, the outlet reported.

Sorokin’s case, along with her long lists of cons, entered the spotlight in 2018 upon the release of a New York Magazine article written by Jessica Pressler. Her story eventually caught the interest of screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, who used the article as inspiration for the Netflix series ‘Inventing Anna’.

When asked by the New York Post on Friday night if she has any future plans, Sorokin responded, “I don’t know. We’ll have to just wait and see.”