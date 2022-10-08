Golden State’s Green To Take Leave Of Absence After Viral Assault Clip — But Will The League Discipline Him?

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors announced Saturday during a press conference that he will be taking a leave of absence after allegedly being caught on video assaulting his teammate.

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year was seen on video allegedly knocking out his teammate, Jordan Poole, earlier in the week during a Warriors’ practice.

TMZ has obtained and released the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at practice 👀 (🎥: @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/4dBqN6LJyB — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 7, 2022

The Warriors remaining stagnant with handing out disciplinary action for Green is repugnant. In any other work environment, punching somebody out like this would result in the aggressor being arrested and/or immediately terminated from their job — no questions asked.

In the aftermath of the video of the knockout punch being leaked online, Green announced that he will be stepping away from the Warriors.

He told the media Saturday, “I’m gonna take a few days … I don’t know how many days but just take some time to myself. Allow our team to start their healing process.” The four-time NBA champion had also expressed remorse for his actions during the press opportunity saying, “I’m disappointed that this is something that I created that we have to go through. For that reason, I will do all that I have to do to make it right.” (RELATED: Jake Paul Offers NBA Star $10 Million To Box After Player Punched Teammate)

The ugly incident puts the team in a peculiar position heading into the new NBA season. As the Warriors look to repeat as champions, it’s hard to believe that their team chemistry hasn’t been affected by this altercation.

It would take magic for Poole to forgive and look past Green’s onslaught.