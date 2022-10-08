K9 Officer, Murder Suspect Killed In Police Shootout

A Georgia police K9 and a murder suspect were killed Friday in a police shootout.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a car believed to be linked with a murder investigation, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation press release.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety is saddened to announce that K9 Figo was shot and killed today while bravely serving the State of Georgia. Please keep his handler in your prayers as he navigates these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/MMBvtyGTd5 — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) October 8, 2022

The driver initially pulled over but later drove off when troopers approached the suspect’s car, the press release said.

Georgia State Troopers were eventually able to stop the vehicle down the road, according to the press release. After stopping the vehicle, the suspect fled into the woods nearby.

Police sent K9 Figo into the woods to retrieve the suspect, according to police.

Delbert Sanders was near the incident when the shooting occurred, Fox News reported.

“A couple minutes after they sent the dog into the woods you started to hear gunfire,” Sanders said, according to Fox News. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Dog Killed After Gunman Open Fires On Patrol Car)

Figo was shot by the suspect while in the woods, the press release said. Police then opened fire on the suspect while in the woods.

Figo was airlifted after the shooting to a nearby animal hospital where he died, according to police. The suspect, whom police identified as 33-year-old Dexton Bowden, was also pronounced dead at the scene.