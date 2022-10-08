Watch Seattle Pitcher Andrés Muñoz Throw An Utterly Ridiculous Fastball

Andrés Muñoz of the Seattle Mariners threw a nasty 103-mile-per-hour fastball during a playoff game Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The opposing batter was Toronto’s Vlad Guerrero, Jr., and even he was blown away by how fast the pitch was thrown. Guerrero could be seen shaking his head in awe at it.

Muñoz’ throw was the fastest pitch heaved during the MLB playoffs in five years, Codify reported.

The 103 mph heater was indicative of how the first game of the American League Wild Card series would wind up going. The Seattle pitching duo of Luis Castillo and Muñoz held the Blue Jays scoreless, en route to their 4-0 victory. Luis Castillo threw seven innings and notched five strikeouts before Muñoz relieved him to carry out the shutout. According to ESPN, the victory Friday was the Mariners first post-season win since 2001. (RELATED: Blake Bortles Announces His Retirement From Pro Football)

In 2022, the Blue Jays led Major League Baseball with 1,464 hits throughout the regular season. The Jays picked a bad time to go cold with their bats. Toronto faces elimination Saturday in game two of the best-of-three series if they lose again.

If Seattle puts on another pitching clinic in the second post-season game, they’ll surely advance to face the Houston Astros on Tuesday for the divisional round series.