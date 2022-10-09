ABC News Correspondent Says Democrats Are Doomed For Midterms As Voters Disapprove Of Biden

ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran said Sunday that Democrats are doomed for the upcoming midterm elections, arguing that President Joe Biden does not have enough momentum among voters.

Moran said Democrats are losing voters as they suffer from “economic headwinds” and due to Biden’s low approval ratings, which have consistently reached historic lows throughout the first half of his presidency.

“I think the air went out of that balloon in part because the economy is so tough for so many people,” Moran said. “Food prices, rent spiking, if they’ve gotten retirement funds, those are evaporating and even the issue of abortion — which did drive several special elections and that remarkable referendum result in Kansas. While there are millions of people with whom that will be the number one issue, I just think the economic headwinds are so tough, and Biden … just doesn’t have the oomph as a candidate anymore.”

“People don’t really want him around and he can’t really make his case. I don’t think the Democrats are in any better place,” he concluded.

Recent polling conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute found that Republicans hold a favorable view among the majority of likely midterm election voters. The survey found that 47% of voters prefer that Republicans retake control of Congress compared to 44% who prefer Democrats. (RELATED: Biden Hits Another Record Low Approval Rating)

Inflation and the economy have peaked as the top issue for most voters as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and gas prices have reached a 40-year high in the past several months. The Monmouth University poll found that 30% of voters approve of Biden’s handling of inflation, in which 82% believe to be an “extremely important” issue.

The survey polled 806 adults eligible to vote with a 3.5% margin of error.

The president’s approval rating recently fell below 40% in a Sept. 25 ABC/Washington Post poll. The majority of voters, 74%, disapproved of his handling of the economy, and only 36% held a favorable view. Republicans led by double digits in who voters trusted to tackle the key issues of economy, inflation and crime. The poll surveyed 1,006 adults, 908 of whom were registered voters, between Sept. 18-21 with a 3.5% margin of error.