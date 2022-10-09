Arizona Democrat Won’t Say If She Supports Any Limits On Abortion

Democratic Arizona gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs refused to give a direct answer as to whether she supports any limitations on abortion during a Sunday appearance on “Face the Nation.”

The candidate said she opposes the national 15-week abortion ban proposed by Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, prompting host Major Garrett to ask if she would put any limitations on the procedure. Graham’s abortion proposal is based on scientific research indicating that an unborn child can feel pain at 15 weeks gestation.

“If it’s not 15 weeks, what is it?” he asked.

“Abortion is a very personal decision that belongs between a woman and her doctor,” she replied. “The government and politicians don’t belong in that decision. We need to let doctors perform the care that they are trained and take an oath to perform.”

“So if an Arizona voter were to conclude from your previous answer that you do not favor any specific week limit on abortion, would they be correct?” Garrett asked.

“I support leaving the decision between a woman and her doctor and leaving politicians entirely out of it,” she answered.

Hobbs also criticized her opponent, Kari Lake, for supporting Arizona’s near-total abortion ban passed in 1864 that is currently being deliberated in the courts. She then claimed that Lake referred to women seeking abortions as “murderers” and “executioners.” (RELATED: ‘Why Not Go Into Specifics?’: Doocy, Jean-Pierre Spar On Abortion Limits)

“Under a Kari Lake administration, we would have government-mandated forced births that risk women’s lives. Her position is the one that’s extreme, it’s out of touch with where the majority of Arizonans are, who support access to safe and legal abortion, and under her administration, women would not be safe.”

Lake, who joined “Face the Nation” in the previous segment, told Garrett that Hobbs and the Democrats support abortion up to the point of birth. She then vowed to uphold the abortion law in the state once it is firmly decided and to help provide resources to pregnant women to ensure that they can raise the child or choose adoption.

“I will uphold the law, whatever that law is, and I want to see to it that we’ve saved more lives,” Lake said. “Right now, the Democrats have started pushing so far from that rare but safe to anything goes.”

Democrats have remained silent on whether they support abortion limits while decrying the Republicans’ 15 week limit proposal. All Senate Democrats except Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted in favor of legislation that would have lifted restrictions on partial-birth and sex selective abortions in May.

The party has made abortion a central issue in the midterm elections campaigns due to the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. Ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election, Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers attempted to repeal the state’s current 1849 abortion ban in a special session Tuesday, which Republicans immediately adjourned.