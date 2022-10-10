POLL: Christopher Columbus More Popular Than Biden Among Hispanic Voters

Christopher Columbus is more popular among Hispanic voters than President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, a poll released Monday found.

The poll, conducted by WPA Intelligence and Visto Media on behalf of Bienvenido found that over half of the respondents, 53%, have a favorable view of Columbus, while 49% approve of Biden and 45% approve of Harris. Columbus garnered a 24% disapproval rating, while 42% disapprove of Biden and 41% hold an unfavorable view of the vice president.

The ratings gave Columbus a +29 net favorability rating, significantly higher net favorability rating than Biden’s +7 and Harris’ +4 ratings. The poll surveyed 1,086 Hispanics between Oct. 4-6 with a 3% margin of error.

🚨NEW POLL🚨 We partnered with @WPAIntel to conduct a national poll of Hispanics and asked them their views of Christopher Columbus and others. Hispanics like Columbus much more than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Fav/Unfav

Columbus: 53/24, +29

Biden: 49/42, +7

Harris: 45/41, +4 pic.twitter.com/Nexkl8v6vg — Bienvenido (@bienvenido_us) October 10, 2022

The president’s favorability among Hispanic voters has declined over the course of his presidency. A July 20 Quinnipiac poll found that Hispanic voters had the lowest favorability ratings of the president with just 19% of Hispanic voters approving of his handling on the economy and 23% of his foreign policy handling. (RELATED: Biden’s Approval Rating Among Hispanics Sinks Deeper Underwater)

An earlier Quinnipiac poll released in April found that only 26% of Hispanics approved of Biden, standing lower than the 31% approval among white voters and 63% among the black community.

A Wall Street Journal poll from December found that Hispanic voters were evenly split in their support for Democrats and Republicans, with 43% saying preferring Trump and 44% supporting Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election. The results drastically differed from historic polling which always found that Hispanics overwhelmingly voted Democrat.

In 2020, Hispanic voters shifted their support for Trump by an 8-point margin in comparison to 2016, a Catalist study found.

Giancarlo Sopo, a Republican media strategist who led former President Donald Trump’s national Hispanic advertising in 2020, previously told the Daily Caller that Democrats are “out of touch” with Hispanic voters on cultural issues, the economy and “victimhood-peddling” toward minorities.