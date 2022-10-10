Colorado Claims 30,000 Voter Registration Notices Sent To Non-Citzens Was A Mistake

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said they mistakenly mailed thousands of voter registration notices to non-citizens.

The Eligible But Unregistered (EBU) forms were sent to nearly 30,000 individuals with non-citizen Colorado driver’s licenses, CPR News reported. The state sends postcards to residents every two years if it is believed that they are not registered to vote.

The card read, “Make sure your voice is heard this November,” and directed residents to register on the state website, the outlet reported.

“The Department has become aware that approximately 30,000 EBU postcard mailers were incorrectly sent to ineligible Coloradans,” said a spokesperson for the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. “The office is undertaking an internal review of the incident and will take any corrective action that is warranted.”

The office said the problem occurred when the state used DMV date to compare potential unregistered voters to a multi-state organization that the state belongs to called Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), the outlet reported. The list contained non-citizens information and a formatting error caused them not to be flagged as ineligible to vote. The ERIC requires the state to send voter registration postcards to suspected non-registered residents. (RELATED: SO WOKE! Illegal Immigrants Will Be Voting In Local San Francisco Elections This Fall. What Could Go Wrong?)

The documents listed the requirements for individuals to be registered to vote, which requires that a person be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of Colorado for at least 22 days before the election, the outlet reported.

A spokesperson for Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said the office intends to send a notice to non-citizens and inform them that they are not eligible to vote, the outlet reported.

“The Department will also compare the list of approximately 30,000 individuals who incorrectly received the EBU mailer postcard to the statewide voter list on a daily basis to ensure none of those individuals register. County clerks refer illegal registrations to their local district attorney for review,” said the spokesperson.