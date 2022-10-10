Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Health Struggles In Trailer For New Documentary

Former Disney star and current pop sensation Selena Gomez opened up about her physical and mental health struggles in the trailer for her new Apple documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.”

The film takes a deep dive into the star’s life for a six-year period, and peels back the layers of her Lupus diagnosis, her battle with mental health, and the related pressures she endured and eventually overcame. The teaser trailer, released Monday, gives fans a glimpse of the superstar’s rise to fame. It offers a “uniquely raw and intimate” look into Gomez’ life, according to Apple TV.

The trailer is narrated by Gomez herself, as she reflects upon her own life experiences.

“Just be who you are Selena” she said. “It’s about who I am. Being ok with where I am,” she said, which was followed almost immediately by the powerful words, “I am grateful to be alive.”

Scenes of Gomez in the hospital receiving medical treatment, and curled up in bed in anguish were juxtaposed with scenes of the star dolled up, in a dressing room, and living the life of a celebrity.

“Let me make a promise, I am going to stop living like this,” Gomez said. “How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?” (RELATED: ‘I Am Suffering Complex Mental Health Issues’: Ezra Miller Seeks Treatment After Bizarre Behavior, Legal Troubles)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Directed by Alek Keshishian, the documentary touches on topics that Gomez has previously been candid about, including her 2014 stay in a mental health facility, and her bipolar diagnosis, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The documentary also chronicles her 2017 kidney transplant, which was the result of complications from Lupus, and shines a spotlight on Gomez’ desire to use her personal struggles as a way to help others through their own journeys.

“Everything that I have gone through, it’s gonna be there. I’m just making it my friend now,” Gomez said in the trailer.

“I know this is the beginning for me.”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” is set for release on Apple TV+ Nov. 4.