Campaign To Recall Far-Left DA To Sue LA County For ‘Wrongfully’ Rejecting Signatures, Using ‘Inflated’ Voter Rolls

A campaign attempting to recall Los Angeles’ far-left District Attorney George Gascon will file for an injunction against the Los Angeles County Registrar for “wrongfully” rejecting signatures and using “inflated” voter rolls, according to a Monday statement.

The campaign, Recall District Attorney George Gascon, identified “clear, obvious, and legitimate challenges” to at least 39% of the roughly 200,000 invalidated signatures in its recent recall effort, its statement said. Gascon, elected in 2020, has been ridiculed for his loose crime polices that prohibit prosecutors from seeking the death penalty, ended cash bail and prevented minors from being tried as adults regardless of the nature of the crime, the campaign website reported. (RELATED: Embattled Left-Wing Prosecutor Chesa Boudin Recalled In San Francisco Election)

To enact a recall, the campaign group is required to collect signatures from 10% of Los Angeles County registered voters, but current voter rolls are “inflated” making it hard to qualify, the statement said. The campaign referenced estimates from “independent and non-partisan data analysts,” suggesting that the current voter roll was artificially inflated by 208,000 to 515,000 people.

The group claims that the Los Angeles County Registrar “has placed arbitrary and capricious limitations on the review process that substantially limit review hours, workstations, number of reviewers, access to information necessary to determine the legitimacy of a signature invalidation, and more,” the release reported. The current restrictions enforced by the registrar will set the Recall District Attorney George Gascon campaign back by at least one year.

NEW: The campaign to recall DA George Gascon announces they are suing the L.A. County Reigstrar after they say an initial review of some of nearly 200k invalidated signatures shows 39% were wrongfully rejected. They allege that LA voter rolls are inflated by between 200k-500k. pic.twitter.com/1wWA4vV9uW — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 10, 2022

Gascon, who reportedly refused to try 12,000 cases during his first year as district attorney, received backlash from the Los Angeles Association of Deputy District Attorneys (ADDA), which voted in favor of his recall, according to The Guardian. The ADDA filed a lawsuit against Gascon in 2020 for attempting to dismiss enhancements against a criminal accused of killing a Los Angeles County deputy.

The Los Angeles murder rate has increased 35% since Gascon took office, while crime rose by 137% in West Hollywood from between 2021 and 2022. In one particular case, Gascon refused to give the death penalty to a pair of parents who allegedly tortured and killed their 10-year-old boy in May, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Recall District Attorney George Gascon and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.