‘Impressionistic Portrait’: Political Satire Book Aims To Warn America Of Its Educational Future

A new political satire book aims to address the potential future of the American education system as both the parties fight for control of the classroom, the author told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The newly released Ezzy’s Education: A Story Of Politics Invading A High School” by Garrett Murch tells of two students running for class president, one campaigning on the promise to “Make Ebbing High School Great Again” and the other pledging to “ban toxic masculinity,” Murch told the DCNF. The book looks to address three crowds, those overwhelmed by the political noise, both the conservatives and liberals in the education battle and onlooking students. (RELATED: Teachers Refuse To Follow Trans Policy That Requires Them To Use Students’ Birth Names On Official Records)

“There are three audiences,” Murch told the DCNF. “The people who I think are not represented or kind of ignored because both parties have a strategy to win by maximizing base turnout. Then there’s the people who are running these strategies of maximizing base turnout, the book is kind of holding a mirror up. And the third group is students, thoughtful high school students.”

Murch previously worked in politics for the Senate Budget Committee, Senate Judiciary Committee and Former United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions, he told the DCNF. His background including time at the Heritage Foundation, Town Hall and Laura Ingram Live have led to his desire and knowledge to write Ezzy’s Education.

The book begins with protagonist Ezzy Bello, a senior at Ebbing High School in Southwest, Maine, being left to choose a political leader in her life and her struggles of sorting through politics, the book stated. Bello grapples with putting pronouns next to her signature when she sends emails, thinking about inequality, commenting on the obnoxious politicians campaigning in her school and growing frustrated when the politicians label her as Latina and overlook her interests.

“It’s somewhat of an impressionistic portrait of our politics in the past five years or so,” Murch told the DCNF. “The first draft was actually completed by January of this year with some revisions or assignments that were mostly minor done through March. I just mentioned that only because I feel like some of the stories sort of play out in their own abstract sort of senses.”

The book comes with a warning, “people pushing their political views in schools and elsewhere may not want you to read this book.” Across the nation, communities are engaging in conversation regarding what should be implemented in schools; an Ohio school allowed teachers union LGBTQ badges to be worn by teachers, despite parental backlash. An Iowa parent wore a drag queen costume to a school board meeting to protest a drag show that was held at the school.While the book is meant to bring comedic relief to the political fight of education, Murch told the DCNF he believes the book provides some insight into how America’s education system will continue to evolve. “I keep going back to Charles Dickens ‘A Christmas Carol,'” Murch told the DCNF. “I kind of think of it sometimes as like the ghost of Christmas future talking to Scrooge. The future, of course, presents Scrooge with a choice: this is what the future will be if you don’t change.” Murch’s background in politics cause him to believe the American people are changing the education system, he told the DCNF. “I think the American people’s patience is going to run out with the status quo. I really do. I don’t think it’s just a sustainable political model for our country. Now, whether that takes a decade or just a few more years, I have no idea but again like Scrooge, you can change the future.” Ezzy’s Education is available for order on Amazon and is being released in installments on Substack.

