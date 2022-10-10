EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Life Org Partners With Medical Group On App To Ensure Hospitals Can’t Deny Critical End-Of-Life Care

Texas Right to Life is partnering with MyLifeAngels to promote an app, set to release Wednesday, that will securely store power of attorney and other legal documents to ensure patients aren’t denied critical life saving treatments.

MyLifeAngels, ensures that loved ones are notified when a patient enters an emergency room and grants power of attorney to the patient’s appointed healthcare agent. The app also provides ER staff with information regarding the patient’s allergies to certain medications, and contact information for close family members and friends.

“MyLifeAngels ensures patient autonomy and supports informed consent by empowering your health care agent to make certain you receive the treatment you want. The setup process takes less than 30 minutes from beginning to end,” the groups said in a press release shared with the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Pro-Life Activist Arrested By FBI Pleads Not Guilty)

The app is supported by Jesse Hughes, co-founder and lead singer for the band Eagles of Death Metal, whose fiancé was almost deprived of critical treatment at a California hospital after a brain injury she sustained from an acute asthma attack left her in a coma, according to Loudwire.

“Marina had a health care durable power of attorney naming me as her health care Agent, but because I didn’t have it with me the hospital overrode my instructions and decided to remove the ventilator that Marina needed to breathe,” Hughes said in a statement obtained by the Daily Caller. “I knew it was someplace in the house and finally located the document, but it pains me to think that if I had not found it, she wouldn’t be alive today and on the road to recovery. If I had MyLifeAngels, the hospital would have followed my instructions for her from the beginning because everything is right there on your phone.”

Dr. John Seago, president of Texas Right to Life, says the app is another step in his organization’s mission of promoting pro-life values after Dobbs. (RELATED: Biden DOJ Trying To ‘Intimidate People Of Faith,’ Says Lawyer For Pro-Life Activist Arrested By FBI)

“Our patient advocates are always asked what Texans can do to ensure their pro-life wishes are followed, and Texas Right to Life has always urged individuals to execute a Medical Power of Attorney. But, we also know that in a crisis, important documents may not be quickly found, and HIPAA combined with the realities of busy emergency rooms may mean that families won’t even know their loved one has been rushed to an ER,” Seago said in a statement to Daily Caller. “MyLifeAngels supports our pro-life values, and their patent pending solution addresses these common issues. MyLifeAngels is a product every family should have.”

Rob Deubell, Founder of MyLifeAngels, said he was happy to partner with the pro-life organization on the app.

“We are blessed to partner with Texas Right to Life, who will introduce Texans to MyLifeAngels. They are one of the preeminent pro-life organizations in the U.S., especially in their groundbreaking work on patient advocacy,” Deubell told the Daily Caller.