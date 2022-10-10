‘Slap In The Face’: RNC Torches Biden Admin For ‘Gaslighting’ Americans About Gas Prices

A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee (RNC) scrutinized the Biden administration for using a misleading metric about gas prices, saying that the “gaslighting” will not help “Americans struggling to fill up their gas tanks.”

The Daily Caller reported Monday that the Biden administration used GasBuddy’s “mode” of gas prices on Oct. 5 and 6, saying that the “most common price at gas stations” was $3.29. The White House did not cite the national average, which was $3.797 Oct. 3-9, according to the GasBuddy website.

Although the White House’s use of the “mode” is accurate, the metric does not account for what the majority of Americans pay at the pump. (RELATED: White House Misleads Americans With Claim About Gas Prices)

RNC spokesperson Will O’Grady told the Daily Caller that “convenient lies from Biden won’t help Americans struggling to fill up their gas tanks.”

“Biden’s presentation of ‘best-case scenario’ gas prices are nearly $1.50 higher than when he took office, intentionally sugarcoated, and a slap in the face to hurting Americans. Voters don’t buy Biden and Democrats’ gaslighting on prices at the pump, and will vote Republican because of it in November,” O’Grady added.

Thirty-nine states had average gas prices above $3.29 from Oct. 3-9, including Colorado, Delaware, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, Utah, Alaska, Nevada and Washington, according to gas prices posted by the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Alaska had a weekly average of $5.343, Nevada posted an average of $5.483, and Washington had $5.307, while Californians were paying an average of $6.382 a gallon.